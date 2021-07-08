Driver intentionally runs over man in parking lot, police say

Police believe a man was intentionally run over in a northeast Las Vegas parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 12:50 p.m. to AutoZone, 3690 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North, after a report of a crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta.

Valenta said investigators believe the driver of a vehicle in the parking lot got into an argument with a man in his late 40s walking through the lot, when the driver intentionally ran over the man before driving off.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center where he died later Wednesday afternoon.

Valenta said neither person involved appeared to be an employee associated with AutoZone and that it was too early to tell if either person had been a customer prior to the argument.

Investigators are asking for any information from the many witnesses who were in the parking lot at the time of the crash, Valenta said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

