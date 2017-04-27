Fight at central Las Vegas apartment complex leaves 1 dead

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting death that took place Wednesday night at the Emory Apartment Homes at 5100 O’Bannon Drive. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man is dead and another was shot after a fight Wednesday night in a central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Emory Apartment Homes at 5100 O’Bannon Drive, near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, Lt. Corey Moon said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots. Police arrived and discovered a man had been shot and killed at the scene after a fight, said Lt. Dan McGrath with Metro’s homicide unit.

“Unfortunately, this person who was shot only made it about 10 or 15 feet, and then he collapsed,” McGrath said.

As police arrived at the complex, they received a call of another man with a gunshot wound, McGrath said. The man told police he had been shot at the apartment complex before driving himself to a house north of the shooting site.

McGrath said the second man was shot in the back or the shoulder and was at University Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Police found evidence at the scene of a fight outside an apartment building including shoes, blood, sunglasses, hats, a police baton and what McGrath described as a sort of metal tile-cleaning object used as a makeshift weapon.

“It’s kind of a convoluted event,” McGrath said.

McGrath said there were about five to six people involved in the melee and several witnesses. The people from the fight ran off after it was over.

“I think the witnesses here are just giving us the basic details of hearing and seeing yelling, screaming and gunshots,” McGrath said. “We’re more interested in the people that were involved trying to tell us what actually happened.”

Witnesses told police the apartment next to the shooting site appeared to be involved.

McGrath said police searched the apartment for additional victims but couldn’t find any.

Witnesses described the possible shooter as a heavy-set man wearing a black tank top, jeans and Nike shoes. They said he ran from the shooting site.

Chris Bittner, who lives in the complex and near where the fight occurred, said he heard two gunshots in short succession.

The first gunshot woke him up and he sprung out of bed.

“It was like instantaneous,” he said.

He threw on a shirt and heard the second gunshot.

He went outside, saw a group gathering around a man who was shot. A woman was doing chest compressions on him while speaking with 911, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.