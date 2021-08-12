Fundraiser held in Las Vegas for trooper killed on I-15

A fundraiser was held Thursday in Las Vegas to benefit the family of slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May.

Slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's parents, Katherine and Edwin May from Rowe, Mass., right, attend a fundraiser for their son at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, as retired Pasadena police Lt. Jay D'Angelo and volunteer Shannon Lopez-Perez of Las Vegas sell items. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's son Raylan, 3, checks the items during a fundraiser for his father at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's children, Melody, 10 months old, and Raylan, 3, attend a fundraiser for their father at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's son Raylan, 3, attends a fundraiser for his father at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Porsche Sepanek of Las Vegas, right, pins a blue ribbon to the shirt of her son Cayman, 2, center, during a fundraiser for slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, as her daughter Cayenne, 7, left, and her mother, Serena Brenkus, second from left, look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Injured Police Officers Fund said the Heroes Live Forever fundraiser ran until 2 p.m. at Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Blvd. T-shirts, masks, bracelets and other merchandise honoring May’s life were for sale. Proceeds will benefit May’s family.

May, 46, was injured on July 27 when he was struck during a pursuit of a carjacking suspect on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue. May died two days later. The carjacking suspect, Douglas Claiborne, 60, was shot to death by law enforcement.

The trooper’s death has sparked an outpouring of support from the Southern Nevada community and from across the nation. In Florida, a boy named Zechariah Cartledge recently ran a mile in honor of May’s life as part of the Running 4 Heroes program, which expresses appreciation for all first responders.

“Tonight I’m running with the blue line flag in his honor,” Cartledge said in a video of the run posted on YouTube. “I’ll be doing seven laps around the track at my school.”

Donations may be mailed to IPOF, C/O Trooper Micah May, 9330 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV, 89134; or given online at www.IPOF.vegas. Lexicon Bank also has an account set up in May’s honor. The account number is 1601038.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety Southern Law Enforcement Academy will honor May with an early-morning run Friday on the Las Vegas Strip. The run starts at 4:45 a.m. at 3000 Paradise Road and will conclude at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

