Henderson police identify officer who opened fire

Henderson police identified an officer who shot a man on Christmas Day.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police identified an officer who shot a man on Christmas Day.

Officer Jordan Hijar has been with the department since December 2020. He was placed on routine leaving pending the outcome of the shooting.

Hijar opened fire on 20-year-old Ozzie Seeman Sunday morning near Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Seeman and a 15-year-old boy were suspected of nearby vehicle burglaries, but police said they took off running when officers approached.

Police said Seeman was shot after he aimed a gun at officers. The teenager was detained nearby.

Seeman was expected to survive, police said, and he faced charges of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary, grand larceny of a gun, possession of a stolen gun and resisting with a firearm.

The boy was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary, grand larceny of a gun and resisting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.