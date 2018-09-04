Henderson police investigate apparent murder-suicide

Henderson police and fire units responding to the 2500 block of Vegas Vic Street around 11:20 a.m. Sunday in response to calls found the bodies of a 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman inside a residence.

Henderson police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday morning that resulted in the deaths of a 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Henderson police and fire units responded to the 2500 block of Vegas Vic Street around 11:20 a.m. in response to reports that a man had shot his wife and was threatening to shoot himself.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers found both the bodies of a man and woman inside with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The deaths appear to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

The names of the victims will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin are notified.

The case was being investigated as the seventh homicide of the year in Henderson.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

