93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Homicide investigated after 2 found dead in central Las Vegas house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 10:32 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 7:33 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide Wednesday night in central Las Vegas after a garage fire alerted first responders.

Las Vegas Fire Department was called at 8:52 p.m. to the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, after a pickup in the garage caught fire. Neighbors told firefighters that they believed the residents were still inside, according to a statement from the fire department.

While checking the house, investigators found a man and a woman in their mid-50s in a bedroom, and both had been shot, according to Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to the scene, Spencer added.

As of midnight, police still had not been able to get inside the house to continue their investigation because of a pending search warrant.

Spencer said police believe the couple were the only occupants of the house. Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

“The fire is the weird part of the investigation,” Spencer said. “What started the fire? Why is there a fire? That’s what we’re trying to determine.”

The identity of the victims will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of family. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Arson Investigators, Metro homicide detectives and the Clark County Coroner’s Office are investigating the fire.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2
Las Vegas judge accused of improper involvement in murder probe
Las Vegas judge accused of improper involvement in murder probe
3
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
4
Las Vegas woman charged with sexual assault of juvenile
Las Vegas woman charged with sexual assault of juvenile
5
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST