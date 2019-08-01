Illinois murder suspect arrested near Las Vegas Strip

A man wanted on suspicion of murder and robbery in central Illinois was arrested Wednesday at a hotel and casino near the Las Vegas Strip, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

(Getty Images)

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 39-year-old homicide and robbery suspect near the Strip on Wednesday who was believed to have fled from Illinois.

Corey Cathey, who was wanted in Grandview, Illinois, on suspicion of first degree murder and armed robbery, was arrested near the Wild Wild West casino, 3330 W. Tropicana Ave., according to a Marshals Service release. He was wanted by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting on Sunday.

Cathey is suspected of fatally shooting 24-year-old Miranda Goddard in the head “at close range,” the release said.

The marshals believed Cathey fled to Las Vegas with his girlfriend. He was arrested at the casino without incident.

Cathey remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 217-753-6840.

