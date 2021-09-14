January fight results in homicide investigation

Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that they are investigating the death of a man involved in a January fight as a homicide.

Glenn Robey, 56, of Las Vegas died Feb. 8 at Spring Valley Hospital from heart failure exacerbated by a fight, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police were called on Jan. 8 at about 5:40 p.m. to a business at 3585 S. Durango Drive after a report of an assault, according to dispatch logs.

Robey was hospitalized as a result of the assault until his death a month later.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide further information, citing an open investigation. Homicide logs maintained by the department list the suspect as a 54-year-old man.

