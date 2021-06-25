Juvenile accused of fatally shooting man in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Police have arrested a juvenile accused of shooting and killing a man Thursday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to an apartment complex on the 2300 block of North Tucumcari Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard, after receiving a report of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives believe the shooting happened due to an argument between the man and a “male juvenile,” Metro said.

The juvenile was found in a nearby apartment on Thursday and arrested, police said. The department did not identify him in a statement released Friday.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

