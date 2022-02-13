55°F
Las Vegas homeowner fatally shoots man after struggle, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2022 - 8:46 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2022 - 11:08 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers at a homicide investigation on the 6200 block ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers at a homicide investigation on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crime scene tape at a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigation on the 62 ...
Crime scene tape at a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigation on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Dri ...
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Dr ...
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro investigates a homicide at the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Dr ...
Metro investigates a homicide at the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Dri ...
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Dr ...
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Dr ...
Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about the homicide investigation on the 6200 block of Long ...
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about the homicide investigation on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the central valley after a struggle inside a home, police said.

A homeowner on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive has been detained after admitting to firing the shot that killed a man in his mid-20s to early 30s, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. The man killed was part of a group that arrived at the home about 7:30 p.m. The group entered the home armed with a long rifle, possibly an AK-47, he said.

“At some point, there was a struggle inside the house and there was either an exchange of gunfire or the resident of the house fired striking and killing one of the other subjects,” Spencer said.

He said five to six people were in the house during shooting. It was possible a robbery attempt led to the shooting, Spencer said, but police had received conflicting information and would need hours to sort out what happened.

“The question is what led up to the shooting,” Spencer said.

He said the homeowner is believed to have known the person who was shot. The long rifle was not on scene, and Spencer said a search warrant would be executed to try and obtain more information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST