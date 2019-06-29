Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating north valley gun assault

Homicide detectives were investigating an assault with a gun report Saturday morning at a north valley strip mall complex, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas detectives are investigating a Saturday morning homicide in a north valley strip mall, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called after an assault with a gun report about 8 a.m. to a strip mall complex at 6475 N. Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records. Homicide detectives were then called to the scene to investigate, Lt. Jeff Clark said.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer did not immediately respond to questions Saturday afternoon. Further information was not immediately available.

