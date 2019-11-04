Las Vegas man charged with murder in 2012 shaken baby case

A Las Vegas man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a child who passed away years after authorities say she was violently shaken.

Willie J. Hooker (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Willie Julius Hooker, 29, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on the charge Sunday. Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Homicide Division confirmed the murder charge stems from a child abuse case dating back to 2012.

District Court records show Hooker was convicted of child abuse in the wounding of infant Nay’Vaha Hamm in October 2012. Court records indicate Hooker briefly dated the child’s mother and he was suspected of shaking the baby while he was babysitting her.

Pediatrician Elizabeth Thorpe testified during a preliminary hearing for Hooker in 2012 that the baby was rushed to the hospital with an apparent brain injury and “never breathed on her own” after arriving at the hospital. Another physician said the baby was left in a vegetative state.

Investigators said during the preliminary hearing that Hooker told them he picked the child up, noticed she was having some sort of seizure and rushed her to the hospital.

Court records indicate Hooker pleaded guilty to child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm in August 2013. He was sentenced in February 2014 to five to 12.5 years in prison.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Nevaeh Hamm died on July 6, 2018. The cause of death was listed as complications from remote abusive trauma. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

