Las Vegas man dies from injuries suffered in triple shooting

One of three victims in a shooting late Thursday in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley has died from his injuries.

Miguel Gonzalez-Campos, 32, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, two days after the shooting on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Tropicana Avenue. The Clark County coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

Just after 10 p.m., Las Vegas police found Gonzalez-Campos and two other men suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. They were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. At the time, police said that the men’s injuries appeared to be survivable.

Early Friday at the scene, police said they were searching for a white sedan seen in the area at the time of the shooting. County booking logs show that no arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

Las Vegas police have not released further details surrounding the shooting, but a fundraiser set up by Ryan Hague, Gonzalez-Campos’ neighbor, said that the three victims are brothers and were shot during an attempted robbery.

“I grew up with all three and they are brothers, with a mother who is distraught and beyond heartbroken,” Hague wrote in the description of the fundraiser, which was set up to assist with funeral and medical costs.

The conditions of the two other victims were not clear Monday morning.

The killing was the 106th homicide in Clark County this year, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

