Las Vegas man killed in motel shooting identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot Sunday night at a motel.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide on Boulder Highway north of Russell Road in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brian Irvin, 44, of Las Vegas died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the face, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Sunset Motel, 6000 Boulder Highway, after a report that a man had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene.

Spencer said Irvin was staying at the motel and had gotten into a fight with another man, between the ages of 18 and 22. Both men shot at each other during the fight, but Spencer said only Irvin was hit.

No one had been arrested as of Monday night, according to Metro booking logs.

