Las Vegas police arrest woman in connection to Oct. infant death

The woman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday on suspicion of murder and child abuse in connection with the October death of a 2-month-old boy.

Jocai Davis surrounded by siblings on a GoFundMe page. (GoFundMe)

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the October death of a 2-month-old boy, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Kristina Kerlus was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, according to jail records. She was arrested in connection with the death of Jocai Davis, an infant who died at University Medical Center on Oct. 7.

Kerlus faces a charges of murder and child abuse or neglect, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

On Thursday, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Jocai’s death a homicide due to blunt force head and neck trauma.

Las Vegas police and first responders were called just before 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 5 to the 5400 block of South Durango Drive, near Russell Road, after a 911 call reporting “a child in physical distress due to a possible near drowning incident,” according to police dispatch logs and records from the Clark County Department of Family Services.

Both Metro and the Department of Family Services opened investigations into the infant’s death, as is protocol for child fatalities. At the time of his death, Jocai’s family had no prior history with Child Protective Service, records show.

On Friday, Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said the department’s abuse and neglect team declined to release further details about Jocai’s death, citing an open investigation.

Further details surrounding Kerlus’ arrest were unavailable Saturday. She remained in the detention center Saturday with a $100,000 bail, court records show.

A status check in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

