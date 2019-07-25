Las Vegas police believe man, 26, died after fistfight

His body was found about 6:30 p.m. after the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near North Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man discovered Wednesday evening in the northeast valley.

His body was found about 6:30 p.m. after the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to police.

Police think the man got into a fistfight with another person that morning, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Thomas Nguyen, 26, of Las Vegas. He was found in a bedroom, the coroner’s office said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police are waiting for the coroner to rule his cause and manner of death, which were pending Thursday afternoon.

Police have not made an arrest in Nguyen’s death.

Metro asked anybody with information on the case to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.