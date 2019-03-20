Las Vegas police find 68-year-old woman dead in home

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police suspect a 68-year-old woman found dead inside her bedroom closet Monday afternoon was killed by someone she knew.

Cheryl Brown’s body was found about 1 p.m. that day after a family member, concerned about her medical history, had asked Brown’s apartment complex management to check on her, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

She had suffered several lacerations and died of multiple injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Metro did not release additional information Wednesday.

Brown’s death was the 25th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 15th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

1900 North Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV