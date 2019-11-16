Las Vegas police investigate after boy found dead with gunshot wound

A number of people heard gunshots in the area of Casada Way and Torrey Pines Drive around 12:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a boy was found dead early Saturday morning because of a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found the boy who had died from a gunshot wound, Spencer said.

Further information, including the boy’s age, was not available Saturday morning.

