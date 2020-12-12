Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting as possible self-defense

Police are investigating a possible self-defense shooting after an employee fatally shot a homeless man in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 were investigating a homicide in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. 5800 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Jones Boulevard, after an employee at AutoFind called to report he’d shot a homeless man who shattered the front window, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Investigators believe the man broke a window at a United Way office, 5830 W. Flamingo Road, before crossing to the street to the AutoFind where he then smashed the front window and pushed the employee to the ground while holding “two barbecue-style large forks,” Spencer said.

The employee shot the man with a handgun after he was pushed. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The employee was taken to the hospital for observation because he hit his head when he was pushed to the ground, Spencer said.

Spencer said the shooter gave a statement to the police, and the homicide is being considered self-defense.

“At this point it is early on in the investigation,” Spencer said. “We have numerous witnesses and we are speaking to them and trying to determine what exactly transpired prior to the shooting and during the incident.”

