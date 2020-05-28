Las Vegas police investigate homicide in central valley
Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives responded to 6255 W. Tropicana Ave., near Jones Boulevard, around 9:55 p.m.
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley on Wednesday night.
No other information was immediately available.
