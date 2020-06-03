Las Vegas police investigate homicide in east valley

The homicide happened Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 10:25 a.m. to an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

A victim was pronounced dead at the scene, it said.

Further information was not immediately available.

