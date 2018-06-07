Las Vegas police investigate suspected homicide in central valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 1:38 p.m. Thursday, an employee at a housing complex in the 5500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard called police to report an unresponsive person who appeared to have blood around her head, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

“I don’t know where she was found,” Meltzer said.

When medical personnel and police arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

5500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas