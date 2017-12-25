Las Vegas police investigating after body found in dumpster

Homicide detectives are investigating after a homeless person found a woman’s body in a dumpster at a central Las Vegas apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Homicide detectives will be investigating throughout the Christmas holiday the death of a woman, who was found in a dumpster Sunday in the 1700 block of East Viking Road, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of East Viking Road, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A homeless person was going through a dumpster inside the apartment complex and found the woman’s body, Rogers said. Medical personnel determined the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s, was dead, police said.

“It’s very unfortunate, but we have some really good detectives and we’re gonna be working tonight and all day tomorrow trying to find out what happened to this poor young woman and who would do this to somebody,” Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The woman’s body was placed in a bag and put in the dumpster, McGrath said. Her body was then partially burned, he said.

The body had been in the dumpster for less than 12 hours, he said.

Police do not yet have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is the 220th homicide investigated by Metro this year, and the 251st in Clark County.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.