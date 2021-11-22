51°F
Las Vegas police investigating homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a reported domestic violence homicide in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said the slaying unfolded at 1:38 a.m. at an apartment at 5150 E. Sahara Ave., near Nellis Boulevard.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

