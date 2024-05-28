Park renamed to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer — PHOTOS

Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard members present American flags to Brooke and Kylee Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, walks with two of her children Grayson, 9, and Brielle, 8, and a Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard member during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Grayson, 9, grandson of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from family friend Andy Hitchcock during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from family friend Andy Hitchcock during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, greets family friend Jody Kilgore during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from Legislative Police Officer Steve Kilgore during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family and friends mingle during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officers listen during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke, left, and Kylee Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, hug during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from Clark County Undersheriff Andrew Walsh during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Grandchildren of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, from left, Blake, 4, Brielle, 8, Grayson, 9, and Selena, 2, listen during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, wipes tears flanked by Clark County Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, left, and retired Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Evans, during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, receives an American flag from a Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard member during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, receives an American flag from a Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard member during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County workers unveil the new sign at Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms during a ceremony to rename the Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes react to the unveiling the new Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms during a ceremony to rename the Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes react to the unveiling the new Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms during a ceremony to rename the Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from family friend Peri McCulloch during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kylee, left, and Brooke Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, pose with Metropolitan Police Department officers at the newly named Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from a member of the Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from her mother Myrna Prendes during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly renamed Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly renamed Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto