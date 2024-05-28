99°F
Las Vegas, NV
Park renamed to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer — PHOTOS

Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard members present American flags to Brooke and Kylee P ...
Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard members present American flags to Brooke and Kylee Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, walks with two of her c ...
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, walks with two of her children Grayson, 9, and Brielle, 8, and a Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard member during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Grayson, 9, grandson of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from family frie ...
Grayson, 9, grandson of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from family friend Andy Hitchcock during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from family ...
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from family friend Andy Hitchcock during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, greets family fri ...
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, greets family friend Jody Kilgore during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from L ...
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from Legislative Police Officer Steve Kilgore during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Family and friends mingle during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s ...
Family and friends mingle during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police officers listen during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer&#x ...
Las Vegas police officers listen during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brooke, left, and Kylee Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, hug d ...
Brooke, left, and Kylee Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, hug during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from C ...
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from Clark County Undersheriff Andrew Walsh during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Grandchildren of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, from left, Blake, 4, Brielle, 8, G ...
Grandchildren of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, from left, Blake, 4, Brielle, 8, Grayson, 9, and Selena, 2, listen during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, wipes tears flanked by ...
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, wipes tears flanked by Clark County Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, left, and retired Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Evans, during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, receives an American fl ...
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, receives an American flag from a Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard member during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, receives an American fla ...
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, receives an American flag from a Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard member during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Clark County workers unveil the new sign at Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms during a ceremon ...
Clark County workers unveil the new sign at Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms during a ceremony to rename the Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Family of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes react to the unveiling the new Henry Prend ...
Family of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes react to the unveiling the new Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms during a ceremony to rename the Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Family of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes react to the unveiling the new Henry Prend ...
Family of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes react to the unveiling the new Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms during a ceremony to rename the Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from f ...
Kylee Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from family friend Peri McCulloch during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kylee, left, and Brooke Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, pose ...
Kylee, left, and Brooke Prendes, daughters of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, pose with Metropolitan Police Department officers at the newly named Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from a membe ...
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, gets a hug from a member of the Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from ...
Brooke Prendes, daughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, right, gets a hug from her mother Myrna Prendes during a ceremony to rename a Las Vegas park in the officer’s memory Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly rena ...
Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly renamed Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly rena ...
Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly renamed Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly rena ...
Selena, 2, granddaughter of fallen Las Vegas police Sgt. Henry Prendes, plays in the newly renamed Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The park honoring Prendes, who died in the line of duty Feb. 1, 2006, is located at 8855 Hidden Palms Parkway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 4:00 pm
 

A Las Vegas police officer who gave his life in the line of duty was honored Tuesday when a local park was rededicated in his honor.

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department hosted a ceremony for the unveiling of a new sign at Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms on Hidden Palms Parkway near Pebble Road and Bermuda Road.

Sgt. Henry Prendes was fatally shot on Feb. 1, 2006, while responding to a domestic violence call. He was 37 years old and left behind a wife and two daughters.

