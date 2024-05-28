Park renamed to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer — PHOTOS
The park near Bermuda Road and Pebble Road honors a Metropolitan Police Department sergeant who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2006.
A Las Vegas police officer who gave his life in the line of duty was honored Tuesday when a local park was rededicated in his honor.
Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department hosted a ceremony for the unveiling of a new sign at Henry Prendes Park at Hidden Palms on Hidden Palms Parkway near Pebble Road and Bermuda Road.
Sgt. Henry Prendes was fatally shot on Feb. 1, 2006, while responding to a domestic violence call. He was 37 years old and left behind a wife and two daughters.