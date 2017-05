(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon in the south central valley.

The homicide happened about 12 p.m. at Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other information was available as of 3 p.m. Detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

