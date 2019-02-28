Man, 19, killed in shooting in east Las Vegas

A 19-year-old man died after a robbery-related shooting Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old man died after a shooting Tuesday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was Ja’Twion De’Shun Farmer of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Farmer was killed in what police called a suspected robbery attempt, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

An anonymous caller reported the shooting about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Japan Way and Clifford Street, near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue, police said. Farmer was being helped by another man who had been driving in the area when police arrived. Farmer died the next morning at University Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

While police were investigating, Metro received a 911 call from a house on the 2100 block of Sandy Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos. A teenage boy had knocked on the door and asked for help, the caller told police.

Officers found the boy hiding in the backyard and determined he was involved in the shooting. Homicide detectives arrested the boy, whom police did not identify because he is a minor.

Farmer’s death marked the 10th homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal statistics.

Police asked anybody with information on the killing to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

