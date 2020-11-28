Man, 26, arrested in connection to 17-year-old’s death

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night at an apartment complex near Nellis Bouelvard and Vegas Valley Drive, Las Vegas police said.

Ellis Neal (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

About 9:55 p.m. Friday, police were called to an apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, after a report of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe that the 17-year-old was visiting a relative at the apartment complex when he got into an argument with the relative’s roommate. During the fight, the roommate allegedly shot the 17-year-old multiple times outside the apartment, police said.

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The roommate, 26-year-old Ellis Neal, was arrested at the complex Friday night and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.