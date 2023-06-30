Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide

Noe Montoya, 30, was booked into custody Thursday and faces a charge of open murder.

Noe Montoya (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police Thursday arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting this month.

Noe Montoya, 30, was booked into North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and faces a charge of open murder.

On June 17, 36-year-old Salamon Castillo was fatally shot near Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street around 6:35 p.m.

Montoya’s arrest came a day after police released photos of a potential witness who was believed to have information about the shooting.

