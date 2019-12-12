Man arrested in shooting death of Henderson teen

Henderson police arrested a 44-year-old man on a murder charge Thursday in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Edward Croaker (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the man said he returned fire toward two 17-year-olds who were shooting at his home, killing one of the teenagers.

Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the 1600 block of Sunset Road, near Arroyo Grande Boulevard, after reports of gunfire. When police arrived they found two 17-year-olds at the rear of a commercial property on Sunset Road.

One teenager was not harmed, but the other was dead with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police arrested 44-year-old Edward Croaker on suspicion of murder, police said. Croaker previously had called police to report two males shooting at the rear of his home.

