Man arrested in wife’s death in south Las Vegas

First reported as a suicide, a man has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife in south Las Vegas on Monday evening.

A man has been arrested for shooting his wife to death shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in a residence on the 10000 block of Casselman Court in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife in south Las Vegas on Monday evening.

Las Vegas police said a man called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to say that his wife had shot herself inside a home on the 10000 block of Casselman Court, near East Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway. Officers arrived to find a woman dead inside the house.

“Based on some suspicious aspects about the male’s story and the scene, homicide detectives responded and assumed charge of the investigation,” said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The husband was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

No other details have been released.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after relatives have been notified of her death, which marks the 81st homicide in Clark County this year and the 60th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this post.