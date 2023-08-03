Man charged in deadly armed robbery

A man police said was involved in a deadly robbery nearly a year ago has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Alfredo Gustodio

Alfredo Gustodio, 22, and Timothy Dabney Jr., 23, were trying to rob a man at gunpoint during a marijuana deal on Aug. 13, 2022, when the seller pulled out his own gun, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

The attempted robbery happened outside a Roberto’s Taco Shop at 2875 S. Nellis Blvd. The shooter told police he had planned to meet with the man to sell them drugs, but when one of them pulled out a gun, he opened fire.

Dabney was shot in the chest and ran to his sister’s apartment, police said. She called 911, and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died on Aug. 15.

The unidentified shooter who fired in self-defense was shot eight times, and he took himself to Desert Springs Hospital, according to the arrest report.

Police interviewed Gustodio at the time of the shooting but he kept changing his story, according to his arrest report. He said he walked into an apartment where Dabney was with the police and found out he had been shot, but he later claimed he showed up before the police.

Officers found video from Dabney’s sisters complex that showed Gustodio dropped a sweatshirt in the road and then walking to where Dabney had gone after he was shot. Police said the sweatshirt had keys to a stolen Hyundai Elantra with a bloody hand print, an AK-style gun and documents identifying Gustodio.

The Taurus handgun Gustodio is suspected of using in the robbery was later found in a moped driven near Cheyenne High School. The man driving said he bought the vehicle off Facebook marketplace, not knowing there was a gun stored in it.

Gustodio was arrested Thursday on a warrant and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. Court records show he is being held on $25,000 bail and expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 14.

