Man dies after being shot in his car in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man who was shot multiple times tried to drive away from the scene and crashed in the central valley.

The shooting was called in about 12:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man was shot in the chest at a warehouse parking lot on Bond Street, Spencer said. He got into a car and left the scene and struck buildings and cars before eventually crashing a few hundred yards away on Rogers Street.

A passerby reported the crash, but when he went to check on the man he noticed the gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Spencer said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

His death marks the 67th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 81st investigated within Clark County.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

