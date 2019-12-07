Man dies in North Las Vegas attempted home invasion

The shooter was described as a man with a large build wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and a black beanie cap. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The type of Lexus sedan North Las Vegas police say is connected to an attempted home invasion. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are searching for two people after an “attempted home invasion” on Wednesday morning left a 55-year-old man dead.

About 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment on the 1200 block of West Alexander Road, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, after a fight between two men was reported.

When police arrived they found a 55-year-old man outside the apartment not breathing, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department press release sent Friday night about the previously unreported homicide.

Detectives believe the victim and his wife were inside their apartment when the woman went to answer a knock at the door. When she opened the door, a man with a gun “pushed his way into the apartment and struggled with the victim,” the release said.

The 55-year-old pulled the suspect outside, where the two men continued struggling.

After the men were outside, “a second suspect appeared and started firing at the victim,” the release said. The shooter drove away from the scene in a silver 2007 to 2009 Lexus sedan.

The shooter was described as a man with a large build wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and a black beanie cap. It was unclear if police had identified a motive in the shooting.

The coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified. The man’s death marked the department’s 20th homicide investigation this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.