Man dies in shooting outside Walmart in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting of a Walmart Supercenter employee in the east valley store’s parking lot Saturday night.

Co-workers at the Walmart, 5198 Boulder Highway, heard gunshots just after 8 p.m. and ran out into the parking lot, where they found the man had been shot multiple times, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. He died at the scene.

The employee, in his late 30s, was returning to the parking lot from his break when he was approached by another man, who fired several times. The shooter then ran from the scene.

The shooting appears to be targeted, Spencer said.

“It does appear that the person ran up directly to his car, specifically,” he said.

The shooting happened in the parking spaces next to the store’s automobile care center and away from the store’s main entrance, he said.

Police were investigating a motive and were working to view security footage in the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

