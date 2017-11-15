ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Man faces murder charge a month after Las Vegas beating

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2017 - 4:43 pm
 

Las Vegas police arrested a man Monday on a murder charge, more than a month after he allegedly knocked another man unconscious.

Ronald Howard, 34, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail in connection with the Oct. 13 attack. He faces one count of open murder.

Emergency personnel units sought the Metropolitan Police Department’s help just after 8:10 a.m. Oct. 13, after a man was knocked unconscious at 1027 Palm St., near East Charleston Boulevard and South Mojave Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No other details of the attack were immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man killed after his family has been notified. Metro is investigating his death as a homicide.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

