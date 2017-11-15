Man faces murder charge a month after Las Vegas beating

Las Vegas police arrested a man Monday on a murder charge, more than a month after he allegedly knocked another man unconscious.

Ronald Howard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ronald Howard, 34, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail in connection with the Oct. 13 attack. He faces one count of open murder.

Emergency personnel units sought the Metropolitan Police Department’s help just after 8:10 a.m. Oct. 13, after a man was knocked unconscious at 1027 Palm St., near East Charleston Boulevard and South Mojave Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No other details of the attack were immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man killed after his family has been notified. Metro is investigating his death as a homicide.

