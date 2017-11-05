Man faces murder charge in Friday night North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Saturday wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of man late Friday. Mauricio Miranda, 22, is being held at the Las Vegas City Detention Center on $1 million bail. Jail records show he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Mauricio Miranda (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police arrested a 22-year-old suspect Saturday wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of man late Friday.

Mauricio Miranda is being held at the Las Vegas City Detention Center on $1 million bail. Jail records show he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police said the 11:30 p.m. shooting on Friday was first reported as accidental, but homicide detectives later determined the shooting was a homicide.

When North Las Vegas Police Department officers arrived on the 3700 block of Reseda Circle, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach outside of a home. He died just before midnight at University Medical Center’s trauma unit, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

No other details were immediately available, but police said the man killed had been with Miranda just before the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once his family has been notified. His death marks the 214th homicide in Clark County this year and the 19th investigated by North Las Vegas police.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call the Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

East Reseda Circle, Las Vegas NV