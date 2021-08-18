Man fatally shot after fight near Las Vegas Wash

A resident of a nearby apartment complex said about 10 local children, some as young as 5, witnessed the shooting.

Police investigate a homicide near East Owens Avenue and North Sandhill Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed while running on a pedestrian bridge Tuesday evening above the Las Vegas Wash.

Officers were called at about 6 p.m. to East Owens Avenue and North Sandhill Road after a report of a man shot on the bridge, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Investigators determined that the man, who was in his early 20s, was in a fight with several other men before the shooting. When he turned to run away, one of the men chased after him, then opened fire, Spencer said.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Spencer said the men involved in the fight drove off in two separate cars. One of the cars, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was stopped by Las Vegas city marshals and several people were detained.

”We are confident we do not have all the people detained,” Spencer said, noting that the second car had not been located. He described it as silver.

She said the children and several other residents watched as first responders loaded the man who had been shot onto a gurney while the side of his head bled.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man who died once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting may may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

