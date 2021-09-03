98°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot at central Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed Friday morning at an apartment in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 3:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue, near South University Center Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the man was inside an apartment when another man asked him to step outside. When the man stepped outside, he was shot.

The shooter ran off and had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died. His name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

