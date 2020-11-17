Man fatally shot at central Las Vegas car wash

Las Vegas police were called at 2:05 p.m. to GO Car Wash, 5550 W. Charleston Blvd., west of Decatur Boulevard, after a report of gunshots.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at a car wash in the west valley. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a car wash in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police were called at 2:05 p.m. to GO Car Wash, 5550 W. Charleston Blvd., west of Decatur Boulevard, after a report of gunshots, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Officers found a man in his early 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

“The victim was at the car wash vacuuming his car with his wife,” Spencer said. “He’d entered the car and was sitting down in the driver’s seat when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him. A person or persons inside the vehicle fired multiple shots into the car, striking and killing him. That vehicle then fled the scene.”

Investigators believe the victim and the shooter knew each other, but Spencer wouldn’t explain their relationship.

Spencer said officers are reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses, including the wife who was uninjured but next to her husband at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses had given several conflicting accounts of the car the shooter drove off in, but Spencer said they expected to have a better description Tuesday night.

