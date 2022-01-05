Man fatally shot at east Las Vegas bus stop identified

Nicolas Thomas, 30, was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 18 at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man shot at bus stop in east Las Vegas in November.

Nicolas Thomas, 30, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Thomas was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 18 at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard before he ran into Sam’s Town to report he had been shot. He died that day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police have said.

Derick McGruder, 36, was arrested in the Thomas shooting on the same day, as well as in connection with the death of David Baker, 60, of Las Vegas, who died from gunshot wounds to the chest around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 17. Baker was shot and died at Siegel Suites, 600 E. Bonanza Road.

McGruder was charged with open murder and first-degree murder but had the first-degree murder count dismissed. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 24, according to court records. He remains in custody without bail.

