Man fatally shot by ‘prowler’ in western Las Vegas, police say

A man in his 80s was killed Sunday morning outside his western Las Vegas Valley home after confronting a “prowler,” Las Vegas police said.

Police received the 911 call of the possible prowler about 3:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Cimarron Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. A man was breaking fences trying to get into courtyards of residences in the area, he said.

A man in his 80s exited his home and confronted that person. The older man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody by patrol officers and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity after his family has been notified.

