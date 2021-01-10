Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police went to the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive after receiving reports of gunfire just before 8:35 a.m.

Police investigate a fatal shooting on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, on the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed Sunday morning in an east Las Vegas shooting.

About 8:30 a.m., police received a call about a fight on the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive, near Mountain Vista Street and Vegas Valley Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

Shortly after the report of the fight, a ShotSpotter activated in the same area, he said.

An update from the scene. pic.twitter.com/hGuQhkGA1O — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) January 10, 2021

“At the same time or shortly after the ShotSpotter calls, our initial calls for service were updated that gunshots had also been fired in the area,” Meyers said.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, he said. The man died at the scene.

Meyers asked anyone with information to report it to police. Metro’s homicide section can be reached by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

