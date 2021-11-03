Man fatally shot in marijuana deal, police say

A fatal shooting in an east Las Vegas parking lot was the result of a “marijuana transaction” gone wrong, according to a recently released arrest report.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal shooting in an east Las Vegas parking lot was the result of a “marijuana transaction” gone wrong, according to a recently released arrest report.

Roman Johnson, 21, faces open murder and robbery charges in the Oct. 20 shooting death of Jared Stevens, 26.

Stevens initially called 9-1-1 to report that he’d been shot, according to the report, and officers found him at Silver Bowl Park on East Russell Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He told police that he had come to the park to purchase marijuana.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives began investigating, and they found two cell phones at the scene. One belonged to Johnson, who was also seen on surveillance video in the vehicle involved in the homicide.

Surveillance video showed Johnson and another person meeting Stevens. “Something went bad” during the deal and Stevens started to run away, before Johnson and the other person followed him.

There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting, police said.

Police later took Johnson into custody and found a stolen gun on him, according to the report.

Johnson has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 15.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.