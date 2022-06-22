Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

Officers were conducting a welfare check around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Stanley Avenue when they found the man’s body.

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 53-year-old man was shot to death inside a North Las Vegas home Tuesday.

Officers were conducting a welfare check around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Stanley Avenue, near East Owens Avenue and North Bruce Street, when they found the man dead inside a house, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall.

Wall said that no one else was inside the home, and the man was shot at least once.

No one had been arrested in connection with the death as of Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.