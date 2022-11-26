41°F
Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 12:59 am
 
North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane around ...
North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane around 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man was fatally shot in North Las Vegas Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road. Police found a man believed to be in his 40s who died at the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

