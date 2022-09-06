Man fatally shot in Spring Valley business parking lot

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road.

(Getty Images)

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a business Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the victim and the suspected shooter had been in conversation prior to the shooting.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

