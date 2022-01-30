Man fatally shot, juveniles injured in Laughlin

Manuell Rogers, 35, is in custody after a shooting in Laughlin left a man dead and two juveniles injured.

Manuell Rodgers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was fatally shot Friday night at a storage facility in Laughlin, police said.

At around 7:45 p.m., officers found a man and two juveniles who had been shot at a facility near the 2400 block of Needles Highway. The two juveniles were airlifted to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release on Saturday night.

“Arriving officers observed a male matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Manuell Rogers, and took him into custody without incident,” police wrote.

Police said Rogers left his home and went to the storage facility and shot the man in the parking lot “for no apparent reason.” Rogers’ family went to check on him at the facility and he allegedly began shooting at them.

Rogers, 35, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, jail records show.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

