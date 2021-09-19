Man found dead at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex

Police believe the man was in an argument with three other people prior to the shooting

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night at an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard at around 6:33 p.m., according to a Sunday news release, and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man was in an argument with three other people prior to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim after family members have been notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

