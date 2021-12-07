Man found dead in vacant lot from ‘apparent blunt force trauma’

Police were called Monday to the 1100 block of Pearl Avenue at 3 p.m. in east Las Vegas, where they found a man suffering from apparent blunt force trauma.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a vacant lot Monday afternoon in the east Las Vegas valley.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Avenue at 3 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found a man suffering from apparent blunt force trauma, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.