Homicides

Man found dead in vacant lot from ‘apparent blunt force trauma’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a vacant lot Monday afternoon in the east Las Vegas valley.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Avenue at 3 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found a man suffering from apparent blunt force trauma, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

